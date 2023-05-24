LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just when things were starting to warm up, things are going to be chilly again Wednesday night… and for the next few days.

But what about those tomatoes and peppers that were just planted?

Rest assured, Lisa Bashline with Van Atta’s Greenhouse & Flower Shop has some tips and tricks for keeping those plants alive amidst the cold front.

She recommended covering your plants that are in the ground but don’t wait until the end of the night to do so.

Using frost cloths or fabric will be better plant insulators over plastic.

Don’t leave the covers on for the next day though, as those plants should still be getting sunlight.

If you’re more of a hanging plant person, Bashline said to just bring that inside for the next few days.

