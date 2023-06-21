LANSING, Mich. (WLNS — When we don’t get enough rain, the grass suffers.

But there are ways to mitigate grass getting less green.

Firstly, you can raise your mower blades, and sharpen them. Believe it or not, a dull blade requires 50% more water for the grass to bring in.

Additionally, it’s encouraged to avoid fertilizing as it typically contains nitrogen, which can burn up a lawn.

When watering your lawn, be sure to do so during the morning to avoid evaporation. Also, it’s recommended to water longer, but less often.

