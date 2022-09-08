LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden.

Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.”

“So, I have basil, in with my rosemary, in with my tomatoes,” said Iansiti. “I wanted to be as natural as possible about insecticides and chemicals.”

Iansiti has just about everything that a hobby gardener would, but that’s not all.

“I’m trying to do a pollinator garden as well,” said Iansiti. “I’m trying to be completely encompassing and organic and create a little paradise for myself and my family.”

With a pollinator garden does come some busy bees, but Iansiti says that no one in her family has been stung.

Carla also has hummingbird feeders spread across her house.

“I’m trying to get all the wildlife I can,” said Carla. “I also have squirrels that are digging up my garden, as it goes, at the same time, I’m willing to feed them as well.”

Want to get a glimpse of everything Carla’s garden has to offer, as well as how she’s saving some money during inflation? Watch the video in the player above.