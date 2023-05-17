LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Raised flower and vegetable beds are increasing in popularity.

But is the latest gardening trend worth the hype?

Julie Lehman, the garden project manager for the Greater Lansing Food Bank, spoke with 6 News meteorologist Jim Geyer about the perks of the planting method.

Lehman said that the raised beds are great for tilling up land.

She added raised beds makes things much more accessible for those living in smaller spaces.

The main thing you’ll need to get for a raised bed is a potting soil garden mix.

