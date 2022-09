Though we’re still in the middle of September, we like to look ahead.

Pumpkin season is just around the bend, and there are plenty of varieties to learn about.

At Van Atta’s, there are dozens of varieties of pumpkins and gourds, some of which you can actually eat.

“Some of them are of true squash and we have, we do sell pie pumpkins,” said Lisa.

Want to know more about pumpkins, and what you can find at Van Atta’s this fall?

