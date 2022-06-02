LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spruce trees like the Colorado blue spruce are typically used to a drier climate.

In Michigan, the trees typically are dealing with more humidity that often doesn’t get properly burned off, resulting in fungal diseases.

So what should be done if you have a spruce tree that is turning brown?

There’s a spray that can be used in the springtime when the tree first starts to grow its new needles. The tree will need another application of the spray around a month later.

Another issue is that the trees are spreading the infection to other trees. Sometimes, trees are beyond saving and should be cut down.

Want to know more about treating trees? Watch the video in the player above.