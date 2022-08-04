LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are a lot of fresh fruits in Michigan, and last Saturday 6 News’ Jim Geyer and his wife decided to go to a U-Pick blueberry farm.

Unfortunately in mid-Michigan there are very few, and some are done for the season. However, the Geyers found Coyner’s Blueberries in Genesee County, since they have another week or two before there are no more berries.

After a few hot hours reaching for the berries, sweating like crazy, the Geyers came out with a total of seven pounds of fresh blueberries

U-Pick berry farms are a great way to get your gardening fix when you don’t have anything to pick yourself.

To see Jim’s full trip to the berry farm, check out the video player above.