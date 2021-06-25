MSU student takes down Michigan Amateur top-seed and reigning champ

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – When match play began at the 110th Michigan Amateur on Thursday, Ann Arbor’s Tyler Copp, the reigning champ, was the No. 1 seed. However, at day’s end, Copp was no longer in the tournament, after being eliminated by Rochester’s Jack Williams.

As the lowest seed in match play, No. 64, Willaims beat Copp 5 and 3(by five holes with three left to play).

“I just made every putt, and then when I had to chip it in, I chipped it in and he was like ‘This doesn’t make any sense.’ Every hole, it was just going in,” Williams said. “Good experience playing against really good players. A lot of guys are on teams that I want to be on.”

Williams is a student at Michigan State but isn’t a member of the men’s golf team. Having played golf at Oakland Community College, Williams transferred to MSU with hopes of joining the team and reached out to head coach Casey Lubahn, but the Spartans’ roster was full, due to COVID-19 grating collegiate athletes another year of eligibility.

“That’s amazing,” current MSU golf and the top-ranked amateur in Michigan, James Piot said. “That shows that he’s invested in the game, and if he keeps it going, that might get coach Lubahn to reconsider some things. It’s awesome seeing a Sparty get it done, so I’m rooting for him.”

Both, Piot and Williams advanced to the Round of 16 on a rainy Friday. Williams defeated Northville’s Sean Niles, 2 and 1, while Piot took down Ken Hudson of Bloomfield Hills, 6 and 5.

“The rain was not the best, but the tournament’s been good,” Williams said. “Really good experience.”

“This is the tournament you want to win in the state of Michigan,” Piot said. “There’s a lot of great names on that trophy. Every year it gets me fired up seeing it on my schedule and it means a ton coming from the state of Michigan – trying to etch my name in history.”