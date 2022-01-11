Founded in 1959, Granger Construction is an ENR Top 400 company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, specializing in design-build, construction management, integrated project delivery and general contracting services for the commercial, industrial, K-12, higher education, healthcare and public sector market segments. Granger fosters an atmosphere of integrity, inclusiveness and ingenuity. The company has been ranked among the top workplaces in Michigan, and places the utmost value on relationships and community.

As a family-owned company, Granger considers it a privilege to serve our communities. We strive to positively advance and affect the communities where we live and work with every project we undertake and by being an active participant and supporter of community events and initiatives.