Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology

Our Rheumatology practice and research center aims to care for patients in a compassionate and cutting edge style. We believe in the treatment of the entire person and our goal is to work with each individual to find the treatment plan that works for them. We provide high quality diagnostic and therapeutic services, with significant emphasis on patient education and exercise. The office staff is comprised of experienced and well-trained individuals who have worked together for multiple years.

Provider’s:

Dr. June was born in Pontiac, Michigan and has lived throughout the state including Flint, Bay City, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Rockford, and Oak Park, with a brief stint in Chicago, Lakeland Florida and Rome New York. Dr. June knew he was to be in medicine since the age of five, and single mindedly made that dream happen by attending MSU for undergrad and the College of Osteopathic Medicine afterwards. It wasn’t until his second year of medical school that he decided on Rheumatology, (or it decided on him.) Dr. June trained at Henry Ford Hospital for his 3rd and 4th years of medical school and went on to do an internal medicine residency at Metro Hospital in the Grand Rapids area. Aside from medicine, he enjoys working on his home and garden as well as Triathlon training, biking, swimming, running, etc.

Dr. Al Shwaf

Dr. Al-Shwaf offers many years of knowledge and experience. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology and has been practicing for over 18 years. Dr. Al-Shwaf has practiced in a number of countries and has been successful with helping people on a global scale. His past experience includes being a Chairman of the Department of Medicine at the International Medical Center. A fun fact about him is he is fluent in both English and Arabic. In his free time Dr. Al-Shwaf enjoys spending time with his family along with practicing his religion. He is a membership of the American College of Rheumatology and the Arthritis Foundation.

Mr. Giannelli

Mr. Giannelli has been a Board Certified Physician Assistant for over 41 years, with over 18 years in Rheumatology. His past medical experience includes Family Medicine, Urologic surgery and now Rheumatology. Mr. Giannelli is an avid speaker at local and nation conferences. Mr. Giannelli is a graduate of Western Michigan University Physician Assistant Program and holds a master’s degree in Medical Administration from Central Michigan University. He is Board Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants is a Clinical Instructor at the Michigan State University College of Medicine, Department of Medical Specialties. Mr. Giannelli is President of the Society of Physician Assistants in Rheumatology, is a published author, and guest lecturer of the Rheumatology Lecture Series at the Western Michigan University Physician Assistant Program.

Mr. Duffy

Mr. Duffy is a Board Certified Physician Assistant who has been practicing for over 20 years. Mr. Duffy is a graduate of the Western Michigan University Physician Assistant Program and holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Biochemistry from Michigan State University. Mr. Duffy is Board Certified by the National Commission of Certification Physician Assistants, has 20 years of experience as a Clinical Preceptor for students in Physician Assistant Programs from Western Michigan, Central Michigan and Grand Valley State University. He also has 9 years of experience as a P.A. Clinical Instructor for residents, interns and medical students in Michigan State University’s Surgical Residency Program. Mr. Duffy enjoys Michigan’s outdoor recreational activities, weightlifting, biking, traveling, cooking, and feeding his inner foodie by indulging in new local restaurants.

Mrs. Clutten

Mrs. Clutten is a Board Certified Physician Assistant. She is a 2009 graduate from the Wayne State University Physician Assistant program. She previously worked and enjoyed her time in orthopedic surgery. She joins the practice with a vast knowledge of arthritis, joint health and intra articular joint injections. She resides in Lansing with her husband and two children whom she loves to spend most of her free time with. Her personal interests include travel, adventuring outdoors, trail running and fitness.