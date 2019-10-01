Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Local News
Livestream/6 In Six
Latest Video
Traffic Tracker
State Budget Showdown
Crime Stoppers
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
“Ghostface” makes appearance in online house listing
Top Stories
Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary
Whitmer convenes board to make budget moves after her vetoes
This Morning: Domestic Violence Rally to take place at Capitol today
Michigan governor signs budget with $1B in line-item vetoes
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Weather Workbook
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
The Big Game
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Korean Tour suspends player 3 years for obscene gesture
Top Stories
Sharks F Kane suspended for 3 games for abuse of official
Top Stories
Biles aims to write more history at gymnastics worlds
Kirani James back in blocks, back to form in 400 at worlds
Mets’ Alonso donates customized cleats to 9/11 museum
NFL At 100-AP Was There-Music City Miracle
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
Work For Us
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
In the Name of the Law
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Great Lakes Rheumatology
Great Lakes Rheumatology | Staying Healthy