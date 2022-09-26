Greene Wealth Management

GreeneWealth (greenewm.com) WORKING WITH US

Our team has a wholistic approach to our clients’ wealth management plans. We begin with a comprehensive Discovery session. Our Discovery session help us to understand your current financial situation, future goals, risk tolerance, and any family dynamics that could affect financial decisions. We identify gaps or issues and then develop strategies to address each one. There are eight wealth management issues that we focus on with our clients to work toward optimal financial health:

Investments

Insurance

Cash flow and income analysis

Retirement plans and distribution thereof

Gifting to children and descendants

Philanthropic and charitable gifts

Legacy planning (generational wealth transfer)

Enterprise level investment solutions for business owners and employees

The following list of services will provide you an in-depth view of our comprehensive approach:

Retirement Cash Flow

Review existing insurance contracts. (Life, Disability & Long-Term Care)

Provide (Life, Disability & Long-Term Care) insurance gap analysis

Provide an annual budgeting worksheet

Provide an analysis of corporate employee benefits

Multi generation planning

Asset Allocation Management

Evaluate the current investment strategy in relation to your objectives and personal risk tolerance

Recommend tactical asset allocation that aligns with your risk tolerance and investment plan

Recommend investment selection of low cost, tax efficient vehicles when appropriate

Daily monitoring of your portfolio and account activity

Ensure coordination of your investment plan with your retirement cash flow model

Income Tax Planning

Identify and discuss alternatives to reduce income tax liabilities in relation to your investments

Capital gains tax management: efficiently manage highly appreciated securities to avoid unnecessary taxes

Estate Planning Support

Review the present estate plan and recommend changes or additional support resources as needed

Illustrate alternatives that would reduce or eliminate estate taxes in the event of death

Explore planned charitable and non-charitable giving techniques as methods of estate conservation and distribution

Discuss coordination of annual exclusion and unified credit gifting programs

Software Applications

Provide unlimited access to secure electronic document storage using our wealth management platform

Client wealth dashboard for account aggregation and advanced cash flow modeling

Use of a secured email messaging system that keeps your emails and data protected

Sign paperwork electronically. Saving time and paper, with the option to save electronic copies of forms for future access

Specialty Services

Employer sponsored retirement plan advice

Executive compensation planning that includes deferred compensation

Buy/Sell agreements

Key personnel insurance

Analyze needs and strategic fit for other financial products as needed. (structured notes, annuities, etc)

