LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is spending the month of September taking a deep dive into the issue of gun violence.

For our part, we’ll be giving away free gun locks next week to help keep your friends and families safe. We’re partnering with the Jackson Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 28, giving out one per person right at police headquarters, 216 E. Washington Avenue in Jackson.

Next Friday, we’ll be joining forces with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department and handing them out right here at the TV station in Lansing, 2820 E. Saginaw St. in Lansing.

Both events start at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

In addition, stay tuned to 6 News this month for more on gun violence. We’re going to focus on solutions and ways to keep our community safe, so be sure to catch our in-depth interviews every Monday, as well as our stories every Thursday.