(517) 646-8787

10895 Vermontville Hwy | Dimondale, MI 48821

https://www.harringtonslawnandpower.com/index.htm

Harrington’s Lawn & Power first opened their doors twenty three years ago in the garage on the farm of business owners Leonard (Len) and Judy Harrington. After purchasing a Deines zero-turn mower, Len had decided he had liked it so much that he wanted to sell them.

Slowly they began adding other brands such as Dixon, Grasshopper, and Snapper as representatives from these companies began contacting them, asking them to carry their lines. As their business began to grow, Len decided that they needed to expand their business and offer repair service for the equipment they were selling. This eventually led to them outgrowing their original location, so they built the store’s current building, located at 10895 East Vermontville HIghway in Dimondale, Michigan, in 2004.

Now you’ll find in our showroom a variety of manufacturers, including Bad Boy, Deines, Grasshopper, Husqvarna, Snapper, Snow Dogg, and SnowEx. In addition, you will also find chainsaws, blowers, trimmers, snow throwers, and plows.

Harrington’s has grown from a specialty shop to one of the largest multi-line dealers in the area. Harrington’s prides itself on its customer service—we know how important it is to be taken care of and to have someone you can trust.

Our Parts Department is staffed by experienced professionals that want to make sure you get the right part at the right time and at a fair price. Not only can our team answer your questions intelligently, they’ll help you find the parts you need.