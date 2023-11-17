LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – November is American Diabetes Month so registered dietician, Sarah Smith, from Sparrow Hospital joined 6 news anchors Jorma Duran and Kierra Lake to talk about some healthy habits we can get into, to avoid this condition.

Diabetes is a life-long condition that affects how your body turns the food you eat into energy. When your body does not make enough insulin or can’t use it as well as it should, diabetes forms. Here’s a breakdown:

The body breaks down the food (carbohydrates) we eat into sugar, then releases it into the bloodstream

When blood sugar levels go up, the pancreas releases insulin

Insulin is the cells’ key for entry to use this sugar for energy

Not enough insulin = too much sugar stays in your bloodstream

There are different types of diabetes:

Type 1: Auto-immune reaction that stops your body from making insulin

Type 2: The body doesn’t use insulin well and cannot keep blood sugar levels normal

Gestational Diabetes: Developed during pregnancy

Pre-diabetes: 1 in 3 Americans have blood sugars that are higher than normal (leads to Type 2 Diabetes)

Symptoms of diabetes include:

Excessive thirst

Excessive hunger

Unintentional weight loss

Excessive urination

Blurry vision

Increased fatigue/tiredness

Numbness or tingling in hands and feet

There are ways to prevent diabetes from forming, and they include:

Know your risk factors

Annual physical every year with a physician

Maintain a healthy body weight

Physical activity

Well-balanced diet

Registered Dietitian or Certified Diabetes Educator

Oral medication/insulin

Eating balanced meals helps. Examples include: