LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today’s Healthy Habits segment outlined the best foods to eat for either a pre-workout or post-workout meal to help the body. One of the best is avocado toast, and the following is how to be successful:

Ingredients: (serves 4)

*4 slices of whole wheat bread, toasted

*1 1/3 cups low-fat cottage cheese

*1 ripe avocado, large

*chili powder or preferred seasoning to taste

Directions:

*Top whole wheat toast with cottage cheese and sliced avocado, dividing evenly

*Sprinkle with seasoning, to taste