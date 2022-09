LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We’re learning the best ways to fuel your body up for either a pre or post-workout meal. Dietician Sarah Smith with Sparrow Hospital has quite a hidden gem… overnight groats (oats):

Ingredients: (serves 1)

*¼ cup raw buckwheat groats

*2 Tbsp. chia seeds

*2 Tbsp. dried cherries

*½ cup nonfat milk

*¼ cup Greek or Icelandic-style yogurt

*2 Tbsp. slivered almonds

Directions:

*Combine ingredients into a bowl or glass jar and cover

*Refrigerate mixture overnight