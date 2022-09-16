LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We’re learning some of the best ways to fuel your body up just before you work out, and immediately afterward. Dietician Sarah Smith with Sparrow Hospital has the following advice:
Pre-Practice/Exercise or Competition:
- 2-3 hours before having a balanced meal!
- 30 minutes before, have a quick-acting carbohydrate-rich snack.
- Examples: unsweetened applesauce pouch, banana, 1 cup grapes, ½ cup Cheerios, granola bar
Post-Practice/Exercise or Competition:
- Eat a snack within 30-60 minutes of completion.
- 8oz low-fat chocolate milk, ½ PB and J sandwich, cheese stick and apple slices, banana, and peanut butter, Greek yogurt and granola
- Follow with a balanced meal within 2-3 hours of completion.