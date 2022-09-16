LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We’re learning some of the best ways to fuel your body up just before you work out, and immediately afterward. Dietician Sarah Smith with Sparrow Hospital has the following advice:

Pre-Practice/Exercise or Competition:

2-3 hours before having a balanced meal!

30 minutes before, have a quick-acting carbohydrate-rich snack. Examples: unsweetened applesauce pouch, banana, 1 cup grapes, ½ cup Cheerios, granola bar



Post-Practice/Exercise or Competition: