LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We’re learning some of the best ways to fuel your body up just before you work out, and immediately afterward. Dietician Sarah Smith with Sparrow Hospital has the following advice:

Pre-Practice/Exercise or Competition:

  • 2-3 hours before having a balanced meal!
  • 30 minutes before, have a quick-acting carbohydrate-rich snack.
    • Examples: unsweetened applesauce pouch, banana, 1 cup grapes, ½ cup Cheerios, granola bar

Post-Practice/Exercise or Competition:

  • Eat a snack within 30-60 minutes of completion.
    • 8oz low-fat chocolate milk, ½ PB and J sandwich, cheese stick and apple slices, banana, and peanut butter, Greek yogurt and granola
  • Follow with a balanced meal within 2-3 hours of completion.