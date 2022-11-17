LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and registered dietitian Sarah Smith with Sparrow is here for you with a few ways to avoid over-indulging.
- Don’t skip meals
- Maintain your routine as much as possible
- Practice joyful movement to help manage stress
- Do not show up to a party or event hungry
- Have some coping strategies planned out
- Share an entrée or dessert with a friend or family member
- Be flexible!
- Keep 2 hands on the wheel (your water bottle!)
You can still enjoy your favorite foods by:
- Use smaller plates
- Fill half of your plate with the vegetables and/or fruits available
- Use fresh vegetables to enjoy those favorite dips or spreads
- Sometimes we can confuse thirst with hunger. Drink plenty of water!
- Keep your eating to the actual holiday, not the season
- Do not hang out by the food table