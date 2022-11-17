LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and registered dietitian, Sarah Smith with Sparrow is here for you with a few ways to lighten up some holiday recipes.

How to lighten up recipes

  1. Replace half or all of the oil a recipe calls for with applesauce, pure pumpkin, or bananas when baking
  2. Use plain Greek yogurt in recipes in place of sour cream or mayonnaise
  3. Instead of half & half or whole milk, use 2% milk or less.
  4. Instead of 1 whole egg, use 2 egg whites or ¼ cup egg substitute