LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and registered dietitian, Sarah Smith with Sparrow is here for you with a few ways to lighten up some holiday recipes.
How to lighten up recipes
- Replace half or all of the oil a recipe calls for with applesauce, pure pumpkin, or bananas when baking
- Use plain Greek yogurt in recipes in place of sour cream or mayonnaise
- Instead of half & half or whole milk, use 2% milk or less.
- Instead of 1 whole egg, use 2 egg whites or ¼ cup egg substitute