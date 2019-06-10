Henderson Glass

LANSING – OKEMOS

1761 Grand River Ave., 48864

Phone: (517) 349-6027

Fax: (517) 349-3788

https://www.hendersonglass.com/

Henderson Glass is your expert source for all things glass. From automotive glass and showers to windows and commercial glass, you will find it here. Henderson Glass is a Michigan based company and has been the leader in the glass industry for over 100 years. Since 1915 Henderson Glass has been servicing Michigan for Auto, Home and Commercial Glass. All of our locations have the cutting edge glass fabrication and installation ability for all of your custom glass needs. Why go anywhere else when Henderson Glass is Michigan’s Glass Experts!

Pollack Glass

930 E. Michigan Ave.

Lansing, MI 48912Phone: 517-482-1663

http://www.pollackglass.com

At Pollack Glass, we are known for providing excellent service, quality products and workmanship. Our goal is to provide the highest level of consumer service. We strive each day to meet that goal.When you need your automotive glass installed, repaired or replaced, choose Pollack Glass, a Michigan-based company with decades of customer satisfaction.

Pollack Glass is a company of excellence, in business since 1946. We expect each employee to treat every car as their own, and every customer like a member of their family. We give our customers a safe drive-away time in writing on every job we do. Most importantly, we view our customers not as numbers, but individuals. Pollack Glass employees take their roles very seriously. It is because of employee dedication that Pollack Glass has had such success over the last six decades.

Our products and services include automotive glass and mirror, Aquapel rain-repelling glass treatments, mobile and after-hours services, windshield chip repair, full windshield replacements and more. We service Lansing, East Lansing, Haslett, Grand Ledge, Dewitt, Okemos, and surrounding Mid-Michigan cities.

With six decades of experience, why choose anyone else? Call us first at (517) 482-1663, or email us using the form to the right to get started.

Pollack Glass: Your Local Lansing Glass Company.