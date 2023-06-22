There’s a makeshift clinic high in a Himalayan valley, where dozens of people are lining up outside for their chance to see again.

All of these patients have cataracts, a condition that causes the lens of the eye to slowly cloud over, blurring vision before leading to blindness. They’re here for surgery to replace their cloudy lens with a clear artificial lens.

Dr. Sanduk Rut runs the clinic. To date, he’s performed more than 130,000 operations.

A tech multimillionaire is funding the surgeries, as a way of giving back after spending time in jail for mail fraud.

“I think it’s a crime for some people like us not to do more,” said Tej Kohli.

In the U.S., the CDC estimates 20 million Americans older than 40 have cataracts in one or both eyes.

By age 65, more than 90% of people in the U.S. will develop cataracts.

Dr. Ruit checks the results once his surgeries are done. He says restoring people’s sight, never gets old.

“It really energizes me and recharges my battery,” he explained.

Kohli and Dr. Ruit have a new, lofty goal. Half a million more surgeries, in five years.