LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Pharmacies continue to report a shortage of children’s cold and flu medicines.

The increased demand for children’s medicine is due to the recent surge in COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases.

A spokesperson with the American Academy of Pediatrics says the organization has steadily seen more cases of all three in children within the last few weeks.

“Right now, we’re seeing a spike in COVID again. RSV is still around; flu is still around, and we’re having kids coming in now with two or even three different respiratory viruses at the same time, which is something we didn’t use to be able to detect but now we’re doing a test that show those things,” said spokesperson David Hill.

Pharmacist Nick Cipriano says he has noticed the increased demand and shortages of over-the-counter children’s medicine. He says parents should be mindful when considering substitutes.

“With any medication, it’s just important that you’re treating the right thing but with colds and flu specifically, the data suggests that using medication won’t shorten the duration of your cold or flu,” said Cipriano.