Exercise and a healthy diet are known to help control or prevent diabetes and what time you exercise can also make a difference.

Natalie Brand of CBS reports on how the time of exercise impacts results and what you might want to start doing moving forward in this week’s edition of Here for Health.

A new study published in Diabetologia, the official peer-reviewed journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, finds people who work out in the morning or afternoon can reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes by about 10%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about one in 10 Americans have diabetes.

But for people who hit the gym after 6 p.m., there was no significant reduction. Study co-author Dr. Chirag Patel says vigorous exercise can make up the difference.

“If you look at hardcore physical activity — things that would make you sweat — those things across the board, no matter what time, had lowered the risk for diabetes,” Patel said.

Researchers looked at data from more than 90,000 people in the United Kingdom who wore a device on their wrist that tracked physical activity. They discovered having a daily routine isn’t important.

“We detect activity on your watch, [if you exercise] on Monday for say two hours, that’s no different than looking at an individual who exercises a total of two hours during the week,” Patel said.