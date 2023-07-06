It’s Catherine Baker’s job to eliminate sources of mosquito breeding.

“If there’s any water at all move it as soon as possible,” she said.

As a vector control specialist for Los Angeles County, she’s expecting a busy mosquito season.

A winter of heavy rains in southern California has created more places for mosquitos to hatch.

In other places across the country, people are feeling the bite and doing what they can to combat mosquitos.

Mosquitoes can be more than just an itchy nuisance, their bites can actually make you sick. They can transmit potentially serious infections – like the West Nile Virus.

“Typically we know how much virus is circulating in a community, because, the public health authorities are actually capturing mosquitoes,” said Dr. Michael Neely.

Dr. Neely is the chief of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He says while most people who get a mosquito-borne illness won’t have symptoms, those who do are typically flu-like:

“Some fever, headache, not feeling so good, muscle aches.”

To protect yourself, Dr. Neely suggests using insect repellent-containing ingredients such as DEET or picaridin. Wear long, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and get rid of standing water.

Just a teaspoon of water is enough to harbor those mosquito eggs.