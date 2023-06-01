The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed new requirements to make it easier for patients to understand medications.

The agency released a one-page document highlighting the essential information for prescription drugs, including:

Drug name

Summary of uses

Important safety information

Common side effects

Directions for use

The FDA said taking medication incorrectly or not at all leads to about 125,000 deaths in the U.S. each year, accounting for nearly 25% of hospital admissions.

According to Dr. Sue Decotiis, many different things can go wrong for a patient.

“Like a patient taking a drug at the wrong time, under-dose, overdose, or there are reactions between various drugs,” she said.

The proposal could be finalized later in 2023.

