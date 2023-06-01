The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed new requirements to make it easier for patients to understand medications.
The agency released a one-page document highlighting the essential information for prescription drugs, including:
- Drug name
- Summary of uses
- Important safety information
- Common side effects
- Directions for use
The FDA said taking medication incorrectly or not at all leads to about 125,000 deaths in the U.S. each year, accounting for nearly 25% of hospital admissions.
According to Dr. Sue Decotiis, many different things can go wrong for a patient.
“Like a patient taking a drug at the wrong time, under-dose, overdose, or there are reactions between various drugs,” she said.
The proposal could be finalized later in 2023.
