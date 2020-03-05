Here For Health: The importance of sleep

Our “Here for Health” tonight highlighting the importance of sleep.

Now, this a particularly important topic with Daylight Saving Time happening on Sunday morning and we lose an hour of sleep.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, people should get roughly 6-and-a-half to 9 hours of sleep a night, with the average adult needing roughly 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

Experts say when it comes to Daylight Saving Time, for most people, it’s like a mild case of jet lag.

Dr. Jennifer Ely, director of the Sparrow Sleep Lab, has more in the video above.