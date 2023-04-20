Harvard researchers examined the link between sugar-sweetened drinks and the increased risk of death for people with a common health condition.

A new study may have you thinking twice before you reach for a can of pop, soft drink or whatever you call it in your neck of the woods.

New findings revealed that drinking high amounts of sugar-sweetened beverages like soda and fruit drinks are linked with a higher risk of death and cardiovascular disease for people with diabetes.

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at nearly 20 years of data on nearly 1,300 men and women.

The risk of dying prematurely was lower for diabetics who drank beverages like coffee, tea, low-fat milk, and water.

Replacing one daily serving of a sugary drink with a healthier beverage was associated with almost a 20% lower risk of death.

Previous research shows for people in general, drinking sugar-sweetened beverages can lead to weight gain, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Researchers said it’s critical for people with diabetes to stay hydrated, and recommended switching to healthier beverages.

