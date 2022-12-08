FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The growing triple-threat of illnesses is putting millions at risk.

COVID hospitalizations are up more than 20% in the past week. The flu is also spiking, with more than a quarter of the nation’s lab results coming back positive.

In addition, cases of RSV are also way up. Hospitalizations for that disease have more than quadrupled from last year.

At the Mass General Hospital for Children in Boston, the pediatric ICU is at 100% capacity. And most of the patients are on oxygen or ventilators.

“This past year has been unlike any other years in the past, with RSV season starting way earlier,” said Dr. Lori Pugsley, Nursing Director of Inpatient Pediatrics at Mass General.

Megan’s ten-week-old son Jack has been hospitalized with RSV for nearly a week after he began having trouble breathing.

“His belly was kind of sinking into his lower ribs. So that was the first really big scary moment, really scary as a parent to see that happening to your baby,” said Megan.

While RSV may be peaking, it’s the worst flu season in more than a decade, coming right as COVID cases are again on the rise.

In Los Angeles County, COVID cases have soared 75% in just the last week.

Doctors say all three of the now prevalent viral infections sweeping the country could be slowed by mask-wearing. And the time is now to get your flu shot and COVID booster.

So far, fewer than 13% of Americans have received their updated boosters.

It could take a couple of weeks after you get your vaccine to become fully protected, so there is just enough time now right before all those holiday parties.