Researchers say having patients simply blow into a bag could indicate if they have certain types of cancer.

The technology is similar to a breathalyzer. Metal tubes capture a patient’s breath and high-tech machines find links between compounds found in the breath and cancer.

The healthcare innovation can detect different kinds of cancer, including cancer if of the stomach, pancreas and esophagous.

Scientists at Imperial College London say previous trials on hundreds of patients have shown 90% accuracy.

Now, they want to see if breath tests can catch the disease early, when patients have better outcomes.

Doctors say not only can the breath test help pinpoint tumors within minutes, but it could also replace more invasive procedures like endoscopies.

Researchers have been perfecting the technology for 15 years and are now recruiting more than 20,000 patients for their final breath test trials.

Doctors are hoping to deploy the devices in doctor’s offices within a few years.