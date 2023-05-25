Even those who only got some regular exercise had a decreased risk of complications from the flu or pneumonia.

If you exercise regularly, research shows you’re helping to protect against deadly flu and pneumonia complications.

A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that even getting some exercise has benefits.

Current guidelines recommend adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity each week.

They also call for muscle strengthening at least two times a week.

Aerobic exercise can include brisk walking, swimming, running, and stair climbing. Muscle strengthening can include using weights and resistance bands, as well as exercises like squats and lunges.

People in the study who met both recommendations had less than half the risk of dying from flu or pneumonia compared to people who did not hit either target weekly. Those who met just the aerobic suggestions had a 36% lower risk of death.

Previous studies have also shown a link between exercising and a lower risk of flu-related death.