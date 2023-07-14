A family in Pennsylvania is relieved to have their baby back home after receiving the smallest pacemaker in the world.

It’s been a long road for the almost 8-month-old and his family. For a while, his mother didn’t know if he would make it.

Cameron was born with breathing and feeding issues and he has heart block, which interferes with the electrical signals controlling heartbeats. To live he needs a pacemaker. “None of the devices are made for children or designed for the pediatric body size,” said Dr. Mually Shah of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Shah improvised with what’s become the world’s smallest pacemaker. The tiny pacemaker is the size of a AAA battery and had to be specially adapted for Cameron. The team at the hospital worked to get FDA clearance for humanitarian use.

Cameron is one of 10 kids in the whole world to get this kind of pacemaker. The device is usually implanted inside an adult heart but was reconfigured for Cameron to be placed outside his heart.

Cameron’s mother Shakiara Pressley said the decision to try something so new was not easy, “Just these decisions that you’re forced to make as a parent to make sure that he’s well, it’s just , it’s difficult.”