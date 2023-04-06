New research in the journal Neurology finds people who have sleep problems may be more likely to have a stroke.

New research in the journal Neurology finds people who have sleep problems may be more likely to have a stroke. The study looked at the sleep habits of nearly 4,500 people, their average age was 62.

Researchers quizzed them about sleep behaviors, including getting too much sleep or not enough, long naps, poor quality sleep, snoring, snorting and sleep apnea.

People who slept for too long or not long enough were considered more likely to have a stroke.

Researchers reported those who had five or more sleep symptoms could have five times the risk of stroke compared to those with no sleep issues.

The study also revealed people who got less than five hours of sleep a night were three times more likely to have a stroke than those who got seven hours of sleep on average.

About 50 to 70 million Americans have sleep disorders. One in three adults doesn’t get the recommended seven hours of uninterrupted sleep, according to the American Sleep Apnea Association.

The research does not show sleeping problems cause strokes, only an associated risk.

Researchers say improving sleep may improve your chances of avoiding a stroke.