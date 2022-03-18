GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — As the battles in Ukraine continue, the owners of Flour Child Bakery prepared more than 350 orders of baked goods to raise money for children in Ukraine.

The owner of the bakery, Beth Augustine, says her family moved to the states from Ukraine back in the 1800s. The family eventually settled in Grand Ledge where Augustine’s grandfather opened a bakery.

Fast forward decades later, she now has her own bakery in the same town, which is why helping the place her family originated from is so important to her.

“This is near and dear to my heart because I have Ukrainian roots,” Augustine said. “My great grandparents came from Ukraine about 100 years ago.”

Last week, Augustine took to Facebook and made an announcement that she would be having a treat box fundraiser with all of the proceeds going to children in Ukraine.

This fundraiser entailed selling $25 boxes of Ukraine’s famously known baked goods which include: miniature chocolate babka, six Ukrainian-style bagels, and two sugar cookies.

“This is not our first fundraiser,” Augustine said. “I like to help and serve other people.”

The cookies have unique shapes that represent the Ukrainian flag and a sunflower.

The goodies were all handmade by the bakers of Flour Child Bakery, who raised over $8,000 and hope to raise at least $10,000 by Saturday, March 19.

Augustine says the profits from the fundraiser will go directly to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which is focusing on helping the children of Ukraine.

The grand total for the baked goods came to 2,100 bagels, 700 sugar cookies, and 350 babkas.

While Augustine did only do a pre-order 350, she says anyone is welcome to drop by and donate in person, or go online and donate directly to UNICEF.