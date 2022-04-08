LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the war rages on, UNICEF says more than 2 million children have left Ukraine, and millions more remain there without power, food, or clean water.

It’s safe to say, they need help.

6 News is partnering with UNICEF to raise money to make sure kids in Ukraine have enough to eat, a safe place to stay, and resources for their mental and physical health.

We talked to a UNICEF spokesperson who just got back from Ukraine, and he says those kids need all the help they can get.

“We are able to get in and provide children and families with safe water, with nutrition supplies, with education supplies, and with toys,” said Joe English, a UNICEF spokesperson. “It’s not always the immediate thing that you think of, but providing these kids with a little bit of a chance of normal. I mean, it’s never going to be a normal childhood, but a moment of normality within the chaos is so critical in terms of their well-being and the psychosocial impact on them.”

Use the QR code to donate to UNICEF and help the children of Ukraine. You can also give by going to www.unicefusa.org/WLNS

6 News is devoting Friday, April 8 to raising money for UNICEF.

To donate, point your camera at the QR code about and it will take you straight to UNICEF’s website so you can donate.