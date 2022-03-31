6 News is Here for Ukraine!
WLNS is hosting a day-long effort to raise money for UNICEF to help children and refugees suffering from the war.
The campaign will take place all day of Friday, April 8, but people can donate early if they would like.
To donate, point your camera at the QR Code, or follow this link below:
In the short time since the war started, 2 million children have been forced to flee Ukraine.
An additional 2.5 million children are displaced within the country, meaning 60% of children have been forced from their homes as attacks on urban areas continue.
“The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support.”
Children make up half of all refugees from the war in Ukraine, according to UNICEF and UNHCR.
As of March 28, UNICEF says they have dispatched 114 trucks carrying 1,275 metric tons of emergency supplies to support children and families in Ukraine and the bordering countries.
UNICEF shared the following key points:
- More than 1.1 million children have arrived in Poland, with hundreds of thousands also arriving in Romania, Moldova, Hungary Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
- UNICEF continues to warn of the heightened risk of trafficking and exploitation. UNHCR and government and civil society partners are scaling up “Blue Dots” in refugee-hosting countries, including Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.
- The ‘Blue Dots’ are one-stop safe spaces that can provide information to travelling families, help identify unaccompanied and separated children and ensure their protection from exploitation and serve as a hub for access to essential services.
- UNICEF continues to scale up its response inside Ukraine and across the refugee-hosting countries.
- This week, UNICEF began a humanitarian cash transfer programme to support 52,000 of the most vulnerable families inside Ukraine.
- As of 28 March 2022, UNICEF has dispatched 114 trucks carrying 1,275 metric tons of emergency supplies to support children and families in Ukraine and the bordering countries. 63 trucks of supplies have arrived in Ukraine, which will address the needs of over 8 million people including 2 million children.