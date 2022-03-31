6 News is Here for Ukraine!

WLNS is hosting a day-long effort to raise money for UNICEF to help children and refugees suffering from the war.

The campaign will take place all day of Friday, April 8, but people can donate early if they would like.

To donate, point your camera at the QR Code, or follow this link below:

Use the QR code to donate to UNICEF and help the children of Ukraine. You can also give by going to www.unicefusa.org/WLNS

In the short time since the war started, 2 million children have been forced to flee Ukraine.

An additional 2.5 million children are displaced within the country, meaning 60% of children have been forced from their homes as attacks on urban areas continue.

“The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support.”

Children make up half of all refugees from the war in Ukraine, according to UNICEF and UNHCR.

As of March 28, UNICEF says they have dispatched 114 trucks carrying 1,275 metric tons of emergency supplies to support children and families in Ukraine and the bordering countries.

UNICEF shared the following key points: