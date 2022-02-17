LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In this half-hour special, 6 News Anchor Kiyerra Lake will guide you through stories of some prominent Black Michiganders that changed the course of history.

Learn about Ernest Green, a Spartan alum and civil rights icon and one of the Little Rock Nine, a group of Black students that helped integrate segregated schools.

Follow the story of Robert Green, a member of the first Black family who moved to East Lansing, and the namesake of Doctor Robert L. Green Elementary.

Plus, after over a year of research, Owosso residents stumbled upon a long-forgotten civil war veteran. A man who fought for his country, civil rights, and one of the few Black men that was committed to his community during a time of prejudice.

Discover how Interstate-496 stands as a symbol of Lansing’s sordid past and how its construction destroyed a prominent Black community in Lansing.

Immerse yourself in the world of Afro-futurism, a cultural aesthetic that aims to explore a world with African cultures at the forefront.

Learn about Jim Bibbs, MSU’s first Black track-and-field coach, the first Black coach at Michigan State, and the first Black coach in the Big Ten.

