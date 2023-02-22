LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We here at 6 News are celebrating Black History Month this year with a 30 minute special.

It’s only right that we start by acknowledging some of the Black women who made history within the recent months.

One of those women is Kyra Harris Bolden, who last year became the very first Black woman on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Reporter Darrylin Horne caught up with her, and has her story to lead off this special.

But that’s just the start of things.

We also have stories about:

Black women leading both of Michigan’s major political parties

Joe Tate taking over Speaker of the House

The inspiring story of Annastasha Trevino

The story of a nurse who changed her whole life by starting with one good deed

The Black History 101 Mobile Museum

A unique quilt on display at the MSU Museum

For all that and more, watch the 6 News Black History Month Special at the top of the page.