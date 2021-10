SAN FRANSISCO, Cali. (WLNS) – For Hispanic Heritage Month, 6 News is here for you with a tase of incredible Hispanic cuisine.

Vicki Liviakis from a 6 News sister station in San Fransisco visited a high-end Mexican restaurant with respect for the past.

Vicki will try traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.

Check out Vicki’s full taste test and chat with the chef of Michelin star restaurant Califorio’s in the video above.