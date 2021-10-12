WATCH: 6 News hosts Hispanic Heritage Special

Hispanic Heritage Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Special tonight that will celebrate Hispanic culture in mid-Michigan.

There will be seven different stories from reporters and anchors at the station that will be about Hispanic and Latino people in mid-Michigan and the differences they are making.

We’ll be running pieces varying from how music effects the culture, to a Spanish speaking podcast and even Mars.

Make sure to tune into WLNS tonight at 7:00 p.m. or you can watch the special LIVE at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar