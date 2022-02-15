GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Teen and local artists are teaming up with Meijer to design Black History Month apparel to sell in stores.

West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology brought local high school students Minni Peters and Anala Millbrooks together with Jalexia Stoutmyre, a professional artist and WMCAT instructor, to design clothing that honors Black History Month.

The first design is a T-shirt has candy hearts on it that read with sentiments such as “luv ur curls, black is powerful, black is beautiful, black love, honor black history.”

The second is a sweatshirt that features a timeline of Black historical achievements on the sleeve.

The clothing will be sold in all Meijer stores as part of its Black History Month apparel collection. More than 6,000 T-shirts and sweatshirts will be available to purchase.