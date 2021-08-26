High School Football Standings 2021

QUICK NAVIGATION

CAAC Blue | CAAC White | CAAC Red | GLAC
CMAC | Mid Michigan Activities Conference | Interstate 8 | Cascades | Independent 8 Man |

CAAC BLUE

East Lansing  0-0
DeWitt        0-0
Grand Ledge   0-0
Waverly       0-0
Holt          0-0 
Okemos        0-0

CAAC WHITE

Portland          0-0   
Lansing Catholic  0-0
Charlotte         0-0 
Eaton Rapids      0-0     
Ionia             0-0

CAAC RED

Mason        0-0 
Williamston  0-0
Fowlerville  0-0
Haslett      0-0                                     
St. Johns    0-0

CMAC

Pewamo-Westphailia  0-0 
Fowler              0-0
Dansville           0-0
Laingsburg          0-0                                     
Bath                0-0
Potterville         0-0
Saranac             0-0
Foulton-Middleton   0-0

MID MICHIGAN ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE

New Lothrop    0-0 
Montrose       0-0
Durand         0-0
Byron          0-0                                     
MT. Morris     0-0
Chesaning      0-0
Ovid-Elsie     0-0
Otisville      0-0

INTERSTATE 8

Hastings               0-0 
Jackson Parma Western  0-0
Pennfield              0-0
Harper Creek           0-0                                     
Coldwater              0-0
Jackson Lumen Christi  0-0
Marshall               0-0
Jackson Northwest      0-0

CASCADES CONFERENCE

Addison          0-0 
Hanover-Horton   0-0
East Jackson     0-0
Grass Lake       0-0                                     
Manchester       0-0
Napoleon         0-0
Michigan Center  0-0
Vandercook Lake  0-0

INDEPENDENT 8 MAN

Morrice 0-0