LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here are the 2023 MHSAA High School Football playoff pairings

Division 1:

Grand Ledge at Grand Blanc

Division 2:

Lansing Everett at East Lansing

Division 3:

Linden at Mason

Fenton at DeWitt

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Parma Western

Division 4:

Lansing Sexton at Portland

Charlotte at Hastings

Adrian at Haslett

Division 5:

Flint Hamady at Corunna

Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Division 6:

Olivet at Constantine

Lansing Catholic at Michigan Center

Ida at Ovid-Elsie

Division 7:

Perry at Pewamo-Westphalia

Laingsburg at Bath

Grass Lake at Jackson Lumen Christi

Division 8:

Fowler at Ithaca

8-Player Football:

Carson City Crystal at Brown City

Fulton at Portland St .Patrick

Morrice at Deckerville