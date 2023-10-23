LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here are the 2023 MHSAA High School Football playoff pairings
Division 1:
Grand Ledge at Grand Blanc
Division 2:
Lansing Everett at East Lansing
Division 3:
Linden at Mason
Fenton at DeWitt
Battle Creek Harper Creek at Parma Western
Division 4:
Lansing Sexton at Portland
Charlotte at Hastings
Adrian at Haslett
Division 5:
Flint Hamady at Corunna
Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Division 6:
Olivet at Constantine
Lansing Catholic at Michigan Center
Ida at Ovid-Elsie
Division 7:
Perry at Pewamo-Westphalia
Laingsburg at Bath
Grass Lake at Jackson Lumen Christi
Division 8:
Fowler at Ithaca
8-Player Football:
Carson City Crystal at Brown City
Fulton at Portland St .Patrick
Morrice at Deckerville