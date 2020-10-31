Bulldogs blank Ionia to advance to the district semifinal

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Gary Houghton’s Mason Bulldogs made sure history didn’t repeat itself again this year on opening night of the MHSAA playoffs, by coming out and putting up a dominant performance. Houghton’s crew shut out Ionia 41-0.

Mason made sure to ‘jump on ’em quick’ by scoring 27 points in the first half. It was actually 27-0 at halftime and when it was all said and done the Bulldogs accounted for 354 yards of total offense.

Senior quarterback Chance Strickland had another masterful night. He rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with his one through the air for a grand total of four TD’s.

Also, freshman AJ Martel ran for 96 yards and a score.

Now it’s on to the district semifinal next week where Mason (7-0) will face Fowlerville (4-3) in a Week 4 rematch. The Bulldogs won that battle 42-14.