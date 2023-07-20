DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – It is no secret Drew Novak is fast and now the reigning 100-meter dash Regional Champion is getting the opportunity to test his speed against some of the best in the country.

Junior Olympics Bound!!! Extremely blessed to have been able to compete at the AAU Regional track meet. Got the Overall win in the 100 with a new PR of 10.90, and qualified in the 200 as well with a new PR of 22.71. pic.twitter.com/kEHoYG4AIA — Drew Novak (@DrewNovak10) July 2, 2023

“I got a pretty good start and I was out pretty well with the others, then I started pulling away,” Novak said. “I got over to the finish line and I see a dude right there next to me. I think I ended up beating him by three-hundredths of a second or something like that. I got him on that lean, so it was it was a special race for sure.”

Thanks to a first-place finish at the AAU Regional Track meet in the 100-meter dash with a new personal record of 10.9 seconds and a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash, the DeWitt senior is punched his ticket to the 2023 AAU Junior Olympics.

“The weather kind of sucked cause it was raining a little bit throughout, but it could not have gotten better,” Novak said. “It was so, so awesome. The coaches, the atmosphere, the team, they were all waiting for me at the end after I won that hundred. It was such an unreal experience.”

Early on in high school track was never really a sports Drew considered pursuing super seriously, for him it just started out as a way to get in shape for the upcoming football season.

“I found out I was actually pretty good at it,” Novak said. “I ended up finding just such a love for this along with the atmosphere, the team, and getting to miss a little bit of school is fun too. But, it’s just such a fun environment to be around. It’s so hard to beat the energy that track gives off.”

At the end of the month, Drew will lace up the spikes for both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and his mindset of having fun and running fast is what got him to this point, so he doesn’t plan on changing a thing at the Junior Olympics.