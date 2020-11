EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The undefeated East Lansing Trojans showed no signs of weakness tonight, beating Portage Central 49-6.

The Trojans had a bye last week but certainly did not look rusty. They jumped out to a 21-6 lead at the half and piled it on further from there. It was a dominant performance on both sides of the ball as the Trojans move to 7-0 on the season.

Next up for E-L will be the District Championship matchup with Portage Northern.