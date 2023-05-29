OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – The Dean Shippey Capitol Diamond Classic will be taking over McLane Stadium this week and will feature one Olivet Eagle with some impressive stats. After a breakout freshman season, Lalo Aguirre has not skipped a beat bringing that momentum into this year. The foreign exchange student from Mexico is batting north of .500 while throwing over 50 strikeouts and for him, this is only the beginning of his dreams.

“I like baseball in the United States,” Aguirre said. “I think it’s fun to play in [the] United States and I like the MLB. I like the big players, professional players, and my dream is to go MLB too.”

“I like everything about Lalo.” Bill Whitely, Olivet Baseball Coach said. “He hits the ball well, he is one of the top hitters, if not the top hitter in the area. He is a very good pitcher, an excellent defensive player, and he battles. He’s just a really good baseball player and he’s only a sophomore.”

Aguirre said that his favorite Major League Baseball player is Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger and with Olivet facing top-seeded Okemos in the semi-final round of the Diamond Classic on Wednesday, the Eagles will look for another big league type of performance out of one of their dual-threat guys.