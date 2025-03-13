EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fowler took down Allen Park Inter-City Baptist on Thursday, 59-43, and is headed to the Division 4 state championship game.

Aaron Simon and Asher Koenigsknecht each had a team-high 15 points, as the Eagles advanced to the state title game for the first time since 2002.

Fowler will face Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian in the title game on Saturday at 10 a.m. Tri-Unity Christian is the reigning state champion in D4, but Fowler won their meeting in the regular season, 62-59.

Earlier in the day, Pewamo-Westphalia lost to Riverview Gabriel 66-45 in the Division 3 state semifinals.