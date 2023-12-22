FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Although yesterday, December 20th was the first day of the early signing period for college football, when it comes to college sports outside of football and basketball, athletes in the class of 2024 can sign anytime from November 8th to August 1st, 2024.

On Thursday, Fowlerville senior Tori Briggs put pen to paper to play softball at Central Michigan University. Briggs owns a number of school and MHSAA records including the number of home runs in a single game at four. When she plays for the Chippewas, she will become the first Fowlerville grad to play softball at the Division One level.

“It feels amazing it’s definitely surreal but I just want to be an inspiration to younger girls my age and know that they can do what I have done,” Briggs said. “The atmosphere [at CMU] and everyone was really welcoming when I went there. The girls on the team were amazing, the campus is beautiful and it was just a great experience. I feel like the coaches and the atmosphere is what brought me to Central.”