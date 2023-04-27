GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Ledge’s Baseball team handed Okemos its first conference losses of the season on Thursday by the score of 2-0 in game one and 4-0 in game two.

Coming into the meeting, Grand Ledge boasted a 3-7 record on the season so shutting out a team that is ranked within the state was just the confidence boost they needed.

“We are just on a big up streak right now,” Caleb Estrada, Senior Infielder said. “We were going down and now we are just shooting straight up. We can do anything we put our minds to now.”

“Well you would love to win every game you play but at the same time we are testing the kids and I think that will pay off as the season progresses,” Grant Householder, Co-Head Coach of Grand Ledge Baseball said. “Playing like that prepared us for this situation here tonight and we are handling a little bit more success so to see where we can springboard from there makes me excited to see what the next week or so has in store for us.”

Grand Ledge will Mason on Saturday, April 29th with first pitch set for 11 a.m.